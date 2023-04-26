HealthWatch: Infertility treatment offering new options for Vermonters

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many couples take starting a family for granted, but for some, the journey isn’t easy. Northeastern Reproductive Medicine in Colchester says infertility is an issue affecting one in every eight Vermont families. As part of National Infertility Awareness Week, they’re hoping to raise awareness of the options through stories of success.

Waleshia and Chris Gorgei wanted to expand their family, but everything they tried wasn’t working.

“We’ve been trying for four and a half years,” Waleshia said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh just relax’ or ‘It’ll come when it’s supposed to’ and things of that nature, and four and a half years later, it didn’t.”

“Early on, our doctor told us, “You’re the problem. I was the variable,” Chris said.

Their journey took the South Burlington couple to Northeastern Reproductive Medicine in Colchester. Three intrauterine inseminations didn’t work. The first egg retrieval and invitro fertilization cycles last year also didn’t produce a viable pregnancy. They tried IVF again this January, and now they’re expecting their first child together.

“It’s amazing that, as a society, we’re able to do this. And I’m going to be 50 and a dad again,” Chris said.

Northeastern Reproductive Medicine practice director Dr. Jennifer Brown says in the decade they’ve been around, they’ve seen all kinds of families walk through their doors. People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s; heterosexual couples; same-sex couples; and single parents.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What’s the rewarding part of this job for you?

Dr. Jennifer Brown: Oh my gosh, that’s easy -- seeing the babies. ...This is affecting a significant proportion of our community and I don’t think everybody is aware of that.

Inside their clinic, they help those patients start families. A consultation and diagnostic workup allow them to know the status of the couple’s eggs and sperm and make a plan.

“This is a really fun room -- this is where we do the egg retrievals and get the eggs out. And it was just Easter, so that’s always a fun time of year to do egg retrievals because we’re on our own egg hunt,” Brown explained.

Eggs are passed through a small door to the lab into a temperature-stable test tube. Then, an embryologist works to fertilize the egg with sperm using a specialized microscope, selecting the ones that are moving well and shaped normally.

In this same room, they’ll also freeze eggs. Dr. Brown says they’re seeing more demand as more people focus on their careers or meet partners later in life. And the options available to them are growing, too.

“This is a super rapidly-changing field, the technology is evolving, our abilities are evolving, and it’s really exciting what they can utilize. So, I think while they may feel at the end of their rope when they come in here, they’re really at the beginning of the path where we can help them achieve their goals,” Brown said.

There’s another factor that families often think about when they think about fertility treatments -- the cost. Insurance doesn’t necessarily cover it here in Vermont, though lawmakers are working on a bill right now that could change that. However, Brown says the costs for fertility treatment in Vermont are actually cheaper than in other places in the Northeast.

“Nobody is like, ‘Oh, I need IVF, that’s something that I need to go through and that I need to save for,’” Waleshia Gorgei said.

The couple say they were lucky. Her job with the state of Vermont covered their fertility treatments, which added up to tens of thousands of dollars. They want other families struggling to conceive to keep the faith. “It’s okay to be fearful. It’s okay to feel your emotions. It’s okay to not know if this is going to work. So, it’s okay. We’ve had failures, and they were hard, and so I think the most important thing is communication,” Waleshia said. Rainbows do happen -- even after the thunderstorms, after the tornadoes, after the hurricanes -- they do come.”

Northeastern Reproductive Medicine says there is financing for families whose insurance doesn’t help them as much with the cost. Dr. Brown says the most common comment they hear from families is that they wish they’d sought information about their fertility options earlier. To that end, they are holding an open house on Wednesday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

