How National Crime Victims’ Rights Week aims to give victims a voice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been observed the last week of April. It’s aimed at helping to give victims of crime a voice and the help they need.

“My own personal journey, I really see myself as a victim, when I was actively experiencing the abuse,” said Kelsey Rice, a domestic violence survivor.

Rice shared her story publicly for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“What keeps us captive really is the emotional abuse, psychological abuse. In addition to that, many of us, I would argue most of us experience sexual abuse and financial abuse,” Rice said.

The Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services offers support to thousands of victims and survivors, whether or not the crime is ever reported or prosecuted.

Executive Director Jennifer Poehlmann says many crimes that affect victims go unreported, and this week, it’s important to highlight community organizations so victims know they don’t have to seek help alone.

“Those community services that do have open doors do not have any qualifiers for an individual to receive services, are confidential, are incredibly important to establishing a relationship, and some folks may never decide that reporting is important to them,” Poehlmann said.

The theme this week is survivor voices to elevate, engage and effect change. Because if more survivors come forward with their stories, it might encourage others to tell theirs.

“Regardless of who you are, your response is going to be individual. It’s going to be often something that people don’t predict,” said Amy Farr, a social worker with the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit.

The VSP Victim Services Unit responds to victims during a criminal investigation.

“Really make sure that people have someone that they can talk to, someone that they can express those needs to, and we can do our best to get them what they need in that crisis,” Farr said.

Care providers say the best way to make someone feel supported is to listen and practice nonjudgmental responses.

If you are the victim of a crime and need emergency help, call 911.

To connect with a community resource specialist, you can call or visit Vermont 211.

You can also call or visit the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services at 1-802-241-1250.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.