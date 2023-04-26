Milton Police investigating fatal crash

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Milton Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Bear Trap Road near the intersection of Sampsonville Road. Police say that when officers arrived, they found the driver unresponsive and pinned underneath the vehicle. The adult male was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash and that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

