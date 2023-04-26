New fire chief appointed in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s fire union said they’ve been in talks with town administration since last August with hopes of hiring three additional career firefighters.

Tuesday night Selectboard members did say they’ll be filling two of those positions, one as soon as possible and the other position after July 1st.

This topic was up for discussion at Colchester’s Selectboard meeting on April 11th.

“There have been 40 calls this year the department hasn’t even gone to, no ones gone. So could you imagine having a medical emergency in the town of Colchester and having no one respond to it?” asked Colchester resident Ryan Fitzpatrick.

At the meeting person after person raised concerns about Colchester’s fire staffing.

“As a mom of two 11-year-olds I did not feel three full-time firefighters was a safe staffing situation,” said former Colchester firefighter, Michelle Collins.

Shortly before this, the Colchester Fire Union had posted a letter accusing the town manager of holding the department’s open positions hostage raising concerns over station coverage.

“We just didn’t have help. It was unsafe, we were losing staff members because they felt unsafe,” said firefighter Tyler Cootware.

In a memo following that meeting, the town said it took them a long time to start filling the position, saying they’ve been fiscally constrained.

Colchester Town Manager Aaron Frank pointed back to a decision the chief made in 2022.

“Both staffing and the truck were not affordable, so I let department leadership make the decision, what was the more immediate need? Which was the truck,” said Frank.

But while all of this played out Chief Stephen Bourgeois resigned.

Bourgeois had actually talked about a lack of volunteers and coverage with Channel 3 in December of 2021.

“We’re in a risky business here, it actually takes a considerable amount of time and training to become a firefighter,” said Fmr. Chief Bourgeois.

He was immediately replaced by assistant chief Seth Lasker who said hiring two career firefighters is a good start. And that he’s not opposed to a staffing study in the future.

“Colchester is a growing vibrant community, and long-term it would probably be a good step to identify growth needs for the future,” said Chief Lasker.

In their recently released memo, the town stated Colchester has 12.5 career staff members and 117 volunteers bringing them above the area average. However, those numbers include St. Michaels Rescue.

Colchester also has multiple stations and is geographically one of the largest municipalities in Chittenden County.

