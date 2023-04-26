New Hamphire man indicted on murder charges

BERLIN, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is officially charged with second degree murder for a fatal shooting back in February.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announces 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera is accused of killing 40-year-old Christopher Veliz.

Ramos-Rivera was also inducted on two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for firing at a car with two minors inside.

He is due in court for arraignment on May 12th.

