N.H. Senator discusses homeland security 10 years after Boston bombing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
BOSTON, Mass. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is working with Utah Senator Mitt Romney to talk about homeland security and the Boston Marathon.

The hearing on Wednesday is titled “Lessons Learned: 10 Years Since the Boston Marathon Bombings.” Three top security officials who were in charge during the bombings will be there.

Senator Hassan said it’s important to study how the bombings ten years ago affected the country’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prevent terrorist attacks.

The goal of the hearing is to talk about what’s being done well and what could be improved.

