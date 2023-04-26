Online dam inventory created for Vermont

Vermont dam.
Vermont dam.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s dams are going digital.

The Dam Safety Program of the Department of Environmental Conservation launched a new online Vermont Dam Inventory.

“For over 20 years, the Vermont Dam Inventory has provided our Department and partners with key spatial, structural, historic, and regulatory data,” said John Beling, the DEC Commissioner. “This critical data is now available for anyone interested in learning more about Vermont dams, including dam owners, engineers, conservation groups, and municipalities.”

The inventory has about 1,200 of Vermont’s dams, including information about the need for maintenance, upgrades, replacement, or removal.

The data also includes the hundreds of potentially hazard dams that need attention.

People are welcome to report incorrect or outdated information to keep the data as accurate as possible. Clear requests can be emailed here: ANR.DamSafety@vermont.gov.

