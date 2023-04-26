Rube Goldberg machine in action at the Fairbanks Museum this weekend

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury is always full of interesting stuff -- that’s nothing new -- but what is new is a Rube Goldberg machine constructed of things that are old.

Many museums, like the Fairbanks, often use donations to help keep the doors open and the lights on. And this week, a crazy contraption is making that donation process a lot more interesting.

“If you know one of the coin funnels, where it kind of spins around for several minutes -- the plan is to dump hundreds if not thousands of coins all at once,” said Zach Umperovitch, who could be called the “world’s leading authority” on Rube Goldberg machines. “A Rube Goldberg machine is basically something that takes a very simple task -- maybe watering a plant, turning on a TV -- and makes it incredibly complicated using as many steps as possible, using everyday objects.”

Following in the footsteps of turn-of-the-century American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer, and inventor Rube Goldberg, Umperovitch has been building these machines for over 30 years. He’s not an engineer, he’s just got a way with knick-knacks. “Somehow, I’ve made a career out of this,” he said. That includes his own Discovery Channel show and Guinness Book of World Records fame. But this week, his skills are on display in St. Johnsbury. “I came out here, did a site visit, I looked at all of the stuff that they had, and determined it would be pretty hard to squeeze between the exhibits, but we could make it work.”

The machine spans two floors but is mostly set up on the main floor of the museum, weaving through exhibits. It all starts upstairs. “There’s going to be around 400 balls that are going to come cascading down in order to come and trigger this sand pendulum,” Umperovitch explained. Many of the pieces in the machine are things from the museum’s former “Hall of Science,” which has been closed since the early 1980s, giving these old artifacts a new purpose. “This sand pendulum, which hasn’t been out of storage since I think 1945? Something like that.”

Umperovitch started work on the machine this past weekend. Now on day five, he’s about three-quarters of the way through. “This is the sand pendulum module, which starts with this punching glove that swings down, hitting that rod, dropping the weight, that then causes the sand pendulum to start to swing around and in a couple of seconds, it’s going to hit the trip wire, releasing the space shuttle to then activate the solar system to spin around,” Umperovitch continued.

The momentum will continue to the very end, where a skeleton will topple over, losing its head and hitting a target to drop weight and pop a balloon. A rock will fall, releasing the bowl of coins, ultimately making a donation to the Fairbanks Museum, using nothing but physics, and stuff.

The Rube Goldberg machine is on display through Sunday and visitors are encouraged to ask questions and offer suggestions as the construction continues. They’ll be running demonstrations every hour starting on Saturday. Umperovitch will also speak Friday night at 6 p.m. at the United Community Church as part of the William Eddy Lecture Series.

