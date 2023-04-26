Saranac Lake Central School District to change mascot after N.Y. ruling

The Saranac Lake Central School District is working on a new mascot with three possibilities on the table.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Lake Central School District is working on a new mascot with three possibilities on the table. This comes after the New York law banning the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos in public schools.

School leaders say they were sent dozens of ideas and that a subcommittee narrowed it down to three: Red Fox, Red-Tailed Hawk, and Moose.

They wanted the “Redstorm mascot” to include an Adirondack animal and be tied to the concept of a storm, such as a moose with lighting bolt antlers. They’re asking people to draw up the mascots and send them in by May 1.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation
Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of armed robberies.
Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a meeting Wednesday about the nomination of Julie Su for U.S....
Sen. Sanders to hold a meeting on labor secretary nomination
Vermont’s dams are going digital.
Online dam inventory created for Vermont
Demolition is underway at the Crete Center in Plattsburgh. The center was forced to close last...
Crete Center demolition expected to begin
The Saranac Lake Central School District is working on a new mascot with three possibilities on...
Saranac Lake Central School District to change mascot after N.Y. ruling