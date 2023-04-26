Saranac Lake Central School District to change mascot after N.Y. ruling

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Lake Central School District is working on a new mascot with three possibilities on the table. This comes after the New York law banning the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos in public schools.

School leaders say they were sent dozens of ideas and that a subcommittee narrowed it down to three: Red Fox, Red-Tailed Hawk, and Moose.

They wanted the “Redstorm mascot” to include an Adirondack animal and be tied to the concept of a storm, such as a moose with lighting bolt antlers. They’re asking people to draw up the mascots and send them in by May 1.

