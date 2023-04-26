Sen. Sanders to hold a meeting on labor secretary nomination

Julie Su is nominated by President Biden to be the U.S. Secretary of Labor.
Julie Su is nominated by President Biden to be the U.S. Secretary of Labor.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a meeting Wednesday about the nomination of Julie Su for U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Sanders says he strongly supports Su’s nomination, calling her an excellent deputy secretary.

Back in February, President Joe Biden nominated Su for the position, saying she has “spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot.”

Sanders is the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions or “HELP” Committee. Wednesday’s meeting is with the committee at 10 a.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation
Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of armed robberies.
Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

File Photo
New fire chief appointed in Colchester
Vermont dam.
Online dam inventory created for Vermont
File Photo
Crete Center demolition expected to begin
File Photo
N.H. Senator discusses homeland security 10 years after Boston bombing