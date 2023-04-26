Sen. Sanders to hold a meeting on labor secretary nomination

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a meeting Wednesday about the nomination of Julie Su for U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Sanders says he strongly supports Su’s nomination, calling her an excellent deputy secretary.

Back in February, President Joe Biden nominated Su for the position, saying she has “spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot.”

Sanders is the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions or “HELP” Committee. Wednesday’s meeting is with the committee at 10 a.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

