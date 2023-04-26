Substitute teacher asked middle schoolers to ‘cuddle,’ add him on Snapchat, police say

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A substitute teacher at a Mississippi middle school has been arrested following inappropriate interactions with students on social media, police said.

According to the Ocean Springs Police Department, 21-year-old KeShawn Belcher was arrested Wednesday.

The Ocean Springs School District said that on Monday afternoon, a student told school administrators about an incident involving Belcher.

A social media post then circulated Tuesday, alleging Belcher asked some students to be friends with him on Snapchat and that he posted inappropriate videos on the app.

Belcher also allegedly “invited one of the seventh-grade girls to come cuddle with him,” the district said.

Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer Trey Brennan said Belcher was working at the middle school as a substitute teacher through an outside employment agency contracted by the district. Brennan said the agency was notified of the incident, and that Belcher is no longer allowed on any of the school district’s campuses.

Belcher is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center. According to jail records, he is charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child pornography.

The Ocean Springs School District and the Ocean Springs Police Department are still investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation

Latest News

File photo
Consultants recommend Hampstead for new NH youth center
President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden bats away questions about age, polls; launches 2024 ad
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Jennifer Brown of Northeastern Reproductive Medicine about...
What you may not know about infertility and treatments for it
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium's Rube Goldberg machine is under construction this week.
Rube Goldberg machine in action at the Fairbanks Museum this weekend