Sugar on snow party celebrates sweet tradition at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not feel like sugaring season outside, but there was sugar on snow to be had at the University of Vermont on Wednesday. It’s a sweet tradition on campus.

“Oh, that’s a lot thicker of maple than I thought that was going to be. That’s delicious,” said Chris Dudech, a junior at UVM.

Dudech was one of the hundreds of students who got a sweet treat Wednesday at UVM’s annual sugar on snow party.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1950s. But UVM Extension Maple Specialist Mark Isselhardt says the true origins of this sweet treat go back quite further.

“When you take maple syrup and you boil it to a higher density, when it hits the snow it gets a little thick. You have a bite of pickle, a bite of maple, back and forth, have it with a plain doughnut and a cup of coffee. People have been doing this for over 100 years,” Isselhardt said.

For some, it was their first time trying sugar on snow.

“I mean it’s like sticking to the back of my teeth and it’s melting. I don’t know, it just tastes like maple syrup. It’s absolutely delicious. I can’t believe I’ve never had it before,” said Matea Tschantret, a freshman.

“There’s nothing I don’t like about it,” Dudech said. “Nothing beats pickles, maple syrup and doughnuts, especially when they’re combined. It is like eating candy, like eating a maple gumdrop or something, with the pickle and it goes so good.”

Isselhardt says the syrup is made by UVM staff and faculty researchers. About half of the crop they make gets served in the university dining halls. Seven and a half gallons were reserved for Wednesday’s party. They served more than 80 gallons of snow.

“It’s a tradition in our community and it’s a great thing to share,” Isselhardt said.

