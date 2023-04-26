Sununu talks possible presidential run, GOP future at TIME 100 Summit

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor discussed the future of the Republican Party and his own potential presidential run at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday.

The annual star-studded event gathers the world’s most influential people to discuss global issues and solutions.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was there. He said “We’ll see” when asked whether or not he plans to run for president. He also discussed what he sees as the future of the Republican Party.

“There’s so much divisiveness in Washington. Bad leadership is allowing that anger to persevere all across the country in both parties. By the way, if there was, I think, appropriate leadership and a more optimistic outlook and folks who are actually getting stuff done and being held accountable, I think there’d be overall less anger in the country,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Other speakers at the summit included Rep. Nancy Pelosi, director Steven Spielberg and artist john legend.

