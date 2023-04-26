Supporters push for Vt. House paid family leave bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Supporters of a universal paid family medical leave plan are pushing for its passage in the final weeks of the session.

The $112-million proposal is a longstanding Democratic priority in the Vermont House. Supporters say the plan will provide a social safety net for women, small business owners, and low-income Vermonters.

But the Vermont Senate has instead focused on child care reform, which includes a provision for parental leave. With the end of the legislative session in sight, business owners and sole proprietors on Wednesday said the House version would be a game-changer.

“We need to have access to the same high-quality, low-cost benefits employees receive rate then being dependent on only receiving it from an employer,” said Akshata Nayak, the owner of Little Patakha, an online children’s store.

Governor Phil Scott has said both the child care and paid family leave plans are too large for the state to support on its own. He’s still pushing his own voluntary plan which does not raise taxes.

