Supporters push for Vt. House paid family leave bill

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Supporters of a universal paid family medical leave plan are pushing for its passage in the final weeks of the session.

The $112-million proposal is a longstanding Democratic priority in the Vermont House. Supporters say the plan will provide a social safety net for women, small business owners, and low-income Vermonters.

But the Vermont Senate has instead focused on child care reform, which includes a provision for parental leave. With the end of the legislative session in sight, business owners and sole proprietors on Wednesday said the House version would be a game-changer.

“We need to have access to the same high-quality, low-cost benefits employees receive rate then being dependent on only receiving it from an employer,” said Akshata Nayak, the owner of Little Patakha, an online children’s store.

Governor Phil Scott has said both the child care and paid family leave plans are too large for the state to support on its own. He’s still pushing his own voluntary plan which does not raise taxes.

Related Stories:

Hundreds rally to push child care bill across finish line

Interfaith leaders make case for expanded post-pandemic safety net

Vt. House poised to approve $8B budget; Senate gives nod to housing bill

Statehouse showdown expected as paid family leave, child care bills advance

Child care, paid family leave bills face fiscal cliff at Vt. Statehouse

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation

Latest News

SDF
Vt. Climate Council gives thumbs up to biomass plants
SDF
UVM competition aims to fund student success in Vermont business
SDF
How National Crime Victims' Rights Week aims to give victims a voice
SDF
Vermont State Police teams train in Jericho, Essex for emergencies
SDF
Burlington pod community residents say they want to be good neighbors