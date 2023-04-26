The tangled tale behind the abrupt resignation of MUHS’s principal

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The resignation letter that Middlebury Union High School principal Justin Campbell sent to the school community back in January was brief and boilerplate. But for many students, parents, and staff, the news came as a jolt.

Campbell, halfway through his third year on the job, was an affable and well-respected administrator. But one person wasn’t surprised by the principal’s announcement. Just two hours before Campbell made public his resignation, Jill Dunn — a former tennis coach at the high school where her sons graduated — had received an email from Addison Central School District’s lawyer saying that a school district investigation had substantiated Dunn’s claims that Campbell had fabricated student interviews he supposedly conducted as part of an investigation into teen drinking at a prom-night party at Dunn’s home.

The news was a stunning conclusion to Dunn’s monthslong crusade to contest Campbell’s 2021 decision to fire her and her husband, Pat, the boys’ varsity basketball assistant coach.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who reported on the tangled tale in this week’s issue.

