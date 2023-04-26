UVM competition aims to fund student success in Vermont business

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A competition put on by the UVM Grossman School of Business aims to give students the tools they need to succeed at starting their own businesses.

It’s called the Joy and Jerry Meyers Cup. Joy and Jerry met at UVM and their son, Chip, helped to create the idea in their name.

Undergraduate seniors will introduce their own business ideas beginning in the fall, with the winner being announced by the spring of 2024.

The winning student will receive more than $200,000 in funding to help launch their business in Vermont.

“It’s really to establish and continue to grow the business ecosystem here in Burlington and Vermont for startups. Between my mother who was a social worker, my father who was an entrepreneur, the combination of businesses that potentially have some social impact, as well-- that’s the legacy for the two of them,” said Chip Meyers of the Meyers Family Trust.

Money will be donated to the business school each year for the next 10 years.

The winner will also receive an array of services to help them start and grow their business.

