Vermont Senate approves $8B budget in preliminary vote

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Wednesday gave preliminary approval -- 24 to 5 -- to an $8 billion state budget, setting up a showdown with the governor, who has said he has major concerns with Democrats’ runaway spending.

This year’s budget is packed with all kinds of initiatives senators say will help working Vermonters. Buoyed by increased tax revenues from the flood of pandemic cash that flowed into the state, lawmakers have made big investments in child care subsidies, increasing shelter capacity for the homeless, and investments in housing.

Appropriations Chair Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County, says it is balanced and sustainable. “The request for funding far exceeded what we’ve had for available funds. We’ve tried to prioritize and connect and make sure the funding in one place is complimentary to another place,” she said.

The budget also funnels money for rate increases for elder care and mental health providers, something they say the governor’s proposed budget does not do. And there’s match money for incoming federal infrastructure funds, partially paid for by fee increases at the DMV.

The governor and other Republicans have largely opposed the fee hikes, saying that the level of spending is not sustainable when federal funding runs dry. They also say it doesn’t address systemic funding flaws in the gas tax as vehicles become more efficient An unsuccessful late amendment from Senator Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, sought to separate the $20 million in DMV fee hikes into a separate bill.

Minority Leader Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin County, says he is concerned the budget spends beyond Vermont’s capacity. “It’s difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube -- and we have let a lot of toothpaste out of the tube with this bill. We have created expectations, I’m afraid, we may find it difficult to fulfill on a long-term basis,” he said.

The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the budget Thursday before it heads to the governor, who has threatened to veto it. It remains to be seen when lawmakers will be able to iron out their differences on major policy issues including child care and universal paid leave and if the session will go into overtime. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders have tentatively scheduled a veto session for the third week in June.

