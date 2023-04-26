Vermont State Police teams train in Jericho, Essex for emergencies

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a big police presence in Chittenden County on Wednesday, but there was no emergency.

Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and the Tactical Services Unit held joint training sessions in Jericho and later in Essex at the Alliance Church.

The teams were given different scenarios to focus on skills and collaboration.

Police say because the training involved tactics and procedures, it was closed to the media and the public.

The goal is to be ready in case of a real emergency.

