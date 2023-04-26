Vt. Climate Council gives thumbs up to biomass plants

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Climate Council is standing behind biomass facilities, like the McNeil Generating Station in Burlington, as a renewable resource for the immediate future.

Some climate activists have pushed to see biomass struck from Vermont’s renewable portfolio because burning biomass like wood pellets still generates carbon emissions despite claims of being carbon neutral.

The council has decided not to take recommendations that would have potentially affected biomass operations and could have potentially phased out biomass facilities in Burlington and Ryegate.

Burlington Electric department, the owner of McNeil, says the facility has big value for the city and wants to see it continue to operate well into the future.

“We’re really appreciative that the council deliberated so hard on this issue. We know there are a lot of different voices on this issue and we understand that the council will improve on the recommendations and we hope to engage in that process,” said BED’s Darren Springer.

He says McNeil will continue to have an important role in Burlington, like offering district heat, and a solar test facility. Efficiency upgrades are also on the agenda for the utility.

Related Stories:

Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan

Vermont Climate Council takes on role of biomass energy production

Researchers questioning biomass’ carbon neutral promises

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation

Latest News

Hundreds of students got a sweet treat Wednesday at UVM's annual sugar on snow party.
Sugar on snow party celebrates sweet tradition at UVM
SDF
Supporters push for Vt. House paid family leave bill
File photo
Supporters push for Vt. House paid family leave bill
A competition put on by the UVM Grossman School of Business aims to give students the tools...
UVM competition aims to fund student success in Vermont business
Vermont State Police teams in Essex on Wednesday training for emergencies.
Vermont State Police teams train in Jericho, Essex for emergencies