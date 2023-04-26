Vt. man crushed under lawnmower

DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland County man is dead after police say a commercial lawnmower fell on top of him.

The Vermont State Police say Ransom W. Goodell IV, 45, of Danby was servicing the mower Tuesday afternoon at his home on Scottsville Road when it fell on top of him.

Despite life-saving efforts, they say he died a short time later from the severe injuries.

