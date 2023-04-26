WCAX Investigates: The demise of Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The PCB-contaminated Burlington High School and Technical Center is expected to be demolished in the next few weeks, setting the foundation for a brand new campus. Meanwhile, students are wrapping up their second full year at the former Macy’s department store downtown, a temporary space where they’ll remain until at least August 2025. But as Christina Guessferd reports in part 1 of a special report, some local families remain convinced that the school closure was not necessary and needlessly stripped social, emotional, and educational stability from hundreds of kids.

It’s been more than 2.5 years since the Burlington School District permanently shuttered the high school, wrapping the buildings in yellow caution tape and prominently posting chemical hazard signs. That fall of 2020, students were preparing to embark on their first pandemic-era academic year through a hybrid learning model. But they only spent one day in the North Avenue campus before their educational experience would forever become entangled in an unprecedented, statewide problem.

Frustration, sadness, outrage, confusion -- a flurry of emotions Senator Martine Gulick, D-Chittenden County, says is still plaguing her Burlington constituents and neighbors. “Ultimately, a lack of trust in our agencies -- and frankly in our government -- which is very disappointing as someone who’s now serving in the Legislature,” Gulick said. The Burlington School Board member and mother of two former students is now using her platform to push for retribution.

After their high school was condemned, nearly 1,000 students eventually settled into the former Macy’s on Cherry Street in March 2021, after six months of full remote learning. It was a massive disruption, Sen. Gulick says, compromising education in a community comprised of many new Americans and high levels of poverty. “This was like a slap in the face. It put us back years,” she said.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Do you think state officials should be held accountable for the harm caused to the Burlington community?

Senator Martine Gulick: I do think state officials should be held accountable. To this day, I’m still surprised that there’s been no sort of admittance of any gaffes or any wrongdoing. There have been no apologies for what happened in Burlington.

The saga starts back in 2013. That’s when the Vermont Department of Health issued an internal memo announcing the state was launching a pilot program to test the indoor air for PCBs in four Vermont schools after several schools in the Northeast detected potentially dangerous levels in their buildings. The memo also included a new 15 ng/m3 screening standard, significantly more conservative than the EPA’s recommendations at the time of 70 to 600 ng/m3 for day care to high school-aged students.

In 2014, upon the study’s completion, state officials distributed a letter to school administrators that PCB levels were detected above the 15 ng/m3 threshold at Champlain Elementary in Burlington and Barre Town Middle and Elementary School. But the state said the results did not warrant a statewide investigation. They did encourage -- not require -- districts with old or leaky light ballasts -- a common source of PCBs -- to pay for their own indoor air testing.

By 2016, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey was sounding the alarm on the toxic threat of PCBs in nearly one-third of America’s schools. His report “The ABCs of PCBs” thrust the discussion onto the national stage.

Vermont officials meanwhile responded with another memo reassuring schools that the 2013 pilot study proved PCBs were not a serious problem in the state.

Fast forward four years and Burlington was preparing to renovate the aging BHS and BTC buildings, allowing consultants to collect samples that would soon become consequential.

That indoor air testing data showed the Technical Center was unsalvageable, with exposure risks both the EPA and state health officials agreed were exceptional. But out of the hundreds of samples from the other buildings, less than a quarter exceeded the school action level, and only a handful surpassed the EPA’s published guidance.

In May 2021 -- based on that data -- the district resolved to abandon its renovation plan and demolish the North Avenue campus, a cheaper choice than extensive contamination cleanup. That June, the discovery triggered a statewide concern and prompted Vermont lawmakers to enact a law establishing a PCB school testing program and for the first time tasking the health department with developing a set of legally enforceable standards. By November 2021 -- when those numbers are released -- many Burlington families’ faith in the reconstruction project faltered.

“Seeing my daughter watch the news and tear up and say, ‘What? You mean they didn’t have to close my school after all?’” Burlington’s Johanne Yordan told WCAX in November 2021.

“This is probably the worst scandal in Vermont since Jay Peak. It’s incredible that this has happened and a thousand kids have suffered,” added Burlington’s Dan Cunningham

The health department then, unannounced, introduced “school action levels” for future school testing. Officials determined that a high school is only mandated to mitigate if the results met or exceeded 100 ng/m3.

“To have those numbers shift months later in a very sort of quiet rolling out, yeah, it does make you wonder, could it have all gone down very differently? They didn’t tell us. We had to find out, I think maybe even from you,” Sen. Gulick said.

Despite mounting doubt -- and the apparent rewriting of its own rules -- the health department has doubled down on its recommendation to condemn the BHS campus, stressing even microscopic amounts of PCBs are hazardous and BHS appears to be riddled with them.

School administrators have followed the state and federal guidance. “This is a sick building and that’s clearly proven now. I have no question that we made the right decision to prioritize the health of our community. No one felt this building was safe for us to be in. Those were really dark times,” said BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

Though it’s unlikely to pass., a bill before the Legislature would hit the pause button on the PCB school testing program. It also grants Burlington $16 million for demolition and contamination removal, less than 10% of the expected $190 million price tag. While proposed state funds remain in limbo, city voters will pay off a $165 million bond and the district will cover the remaining $25 million using surplus cash.

“Yes, we passed this bond, which felt like a great victory for our community. But at the end of the day, did we have a choice? Sen. Gulick said.

To help defray the cost, the school district is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto. But the chemical giant’s parent company, Bayer, contends state officials effectively wrote the campus’s death certificate a decade ago when they created the 15 ng/m3 screening standard.

So does BHS need to be destroyed after all? Should students have stayed in their classrooms -- if on a limited basis -- during those six months in learning limbo? Could Burlington have avoided those really “dark times?”

Christina Guessferd will talk with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine to answer some of those questions in part 2 of her investigation, Thursday on the Channel 3 News at 6.

