With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

FTC received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers last year
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

That number is no surprise to Amy Nofziger, director of the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

“We serve over 400 people every day who think that they might have been victims of fraud or even have a question about a fraud situation,” Nofziger said.

Nofziger said the AARP recently released a fraud survival guide that covers commons schemes and teaches people how to be proactive against scams.

She shared several tips:

  • Only keep what you need in your wallet and never carry your Social Security card
  • Move away from writing checks and look for more secure ways of payment, such as e-pay
  • Do not put outgoing checks in your mailbox
  • For checks that must be mailed, take them inside the post office for deposit
  • Regularly do a privacy check on your social media accounts
  • Do not accept friend requests or follows from people you do not know

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation
Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of armed robberies.
Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr barred from 2023 session
It's official, the Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. (WABC)
Aaron Rodgers talks about 'new adventure' with NY Jets
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’