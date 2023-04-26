BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the influence of a pesky low pressure system that hasn’t budged all week, today wasn’t a bad day. Like yesterday, there was plenty of sunshine to be found. Of course there are still some scattered showers out there this evening that will continue into tonight.

Fog-prone areas that see showers this evening could see areas of fog develop again overnight, but Thursday starts quiet and mainly cloudy for most with just a small chance for showers. A few showers remain possible into the afternoon, but like the past two days there will be plenty of breaks of sun across the area. Temperatures will range from the 50s to low 60s.

We finally say goodbye to that low pressure system completely as high pressure builds in Thursday night. The sky will clear out and we start Friday with plenty of sun! Friday will be the day to get out and enjoy this week, as it will be the nicest day we see for a while. Temperatures will return to the 60s.

Another low pressure system will bring rain on Saturday, with lingering showers into Sunday. Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. Yet another low will approach Sunday night, bringing additional rain and breezy conditions to start next week. It looks like that system will be slow to clear out too, with showers and cooler temperatures lingering into the middle of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

