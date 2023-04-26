Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The same upper-level low pressure system that has been in control of our weather all this week so far is still with us, so today will be a lot like the last couple of days. We will start with some patchy, dense fog in some spots. Then the fog will lift and there will be a good deal of sunshine through the rest of the morning hours. But once we get into the afternoon and evening, we can expect more showers to be popping up.

This system will finally start to break down and move out on Thursday, but there will still be some widely scattered, lingering showers.

Finally, this system will be gone by Friday. With high pressure in control, there will be lots of sunshine along with warmer temperatures.

What earlier looked like a promising weekend is now looking pretty wet. On Saturday, a system coming in from the west will link up with a system coming up from the south, and bring rain showers throughout the day on Friday. Sunday looks like the slightly better of the weekend days - mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. It will be turning breezy, though, late in the day.

A strong storm system will be coming in Sunday night into Monday with some heavy, steady rain. There may also be gusty winds. Rain showers will linger into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring all of this active weather, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

