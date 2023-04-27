2 arrested in North Avenue raid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington’s New North End.

Burlington Police in tactical gear gathered at a mobile home park on North Avenue and then moved quickly to enter one of the trailers. Police say both people taken into custody had active warrants.

Police offered no other immediate details on the raid other than it’s part of an ongoing operation.

