27 abandoned cats captured at Monkton park, more still on the loose

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members say a large number of cats were recently abandoned in a Monkton park. A local shelter took in some of the felines found at Morse Park but they say there are still more out there.

“There’s a possibility that they belong to someone who lost their housing, and the cats were let go at that point. Unfortunately, it’s also a reality at times that people intentionally dump cats somewhere,” said Jessica Danyow the executive director of Homeward Bound, the Addison County Humane Society.

They say they have been able to catch 27 cats at the park, but say there are still more out there.

The humane society was able to take in three of the cats. Staffers say the number of cats would overwhelm any shelter.

“We have taken in I think about three or four in the last couple of days... Seems like some of these cats are quite friendly, quite easy around people and will probably be readily adopted... Others are more shy, more scared ranging to just downright unsocialized. And so those cats we are directing through our trap, neuter and return program,” Danyow said.

Protect Our Wildlife is an animal advocacy group that stepped in to help the Monkton residents deal with the cats. They say staffing shortages among animal service organizations made it a difficult process. They say the state needs to step up to avoid similar situations in the future.

“There was no formal animal cruelty division that’s properly staffed with humane agents. This deficiency too often leads to prolonged and unnecessary suffering... This case is a perfect example of why Vermont state officials need to address the major deficiencies and how animal neglect and cruelty cases are handled,” said Brenna Galdenzi of Protect Our Wildlife.

As kitten season approaches, the time of year when many unfixed cats begin to give birth, shelters say it’s more important now than ever to keep an eye out for cats and support your local shelter.

“Typically, we do see an influx of kittens being born starting in probably April, maybe late March through October or November. One adult female cat can have up to 12 kittens in a year. Her own kittens can have kittens at four months of age. So it’s very easy to see how this relatively small number of cats could explode,” Danyow said.

Shelter staffers say if you see any stray cats or kittens, you should first check for their health and age. If they’re more than 2 months old and friendly, they recommend bringing them in. If they’re younger or feral, they say it’s best to leave them there and contact your local shelter or animal services.

