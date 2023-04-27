Apartments to open for UVM Health Network workers

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Long awaited housing is opening in South Burlington for employees of the University of Vermont Health Network.

While staff won’t start moving in until Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony is being held Thursday.

A tour of the building is being offered to local leaders, who will see the units built specifically for workers who had trouble finding place to live.

Hospital leaders say the tenants include nurses, LNAs, technical employees, respiratory therapists, environmental services, nutrition services, patient support, and facilities team members.

