Essex-Westford School District is changing gender language within their health units

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex-Westford School District is getting national attention for changes to their puberty and reproductive systems health units.

In a letter sent to families, they said they would no longer be using the terms “male” or “female.” Instead, they’ll be using “person-first” language-- like person who produces sperm in place of boy or person who produces eggs in place of girl.

Those in favor of the change say-- it’ll help people embrace their identities without expectations. Those against it say they’re worried it goes against science.

In a statement to Channel Three, Superintendent Beth Cobb said they use a program called the great body shop going on to saying: “the program helps us ensure that our instruction and methods are inclusive of all students in our schools. This means that the instruction will not associate puberty with any identified gender. But rather be clear about the differences in bodies and how that changes the experiences of puberty.”

