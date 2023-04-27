Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster

Experts recommend storing your virtual inventory online
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - An estimated 350,000 homes experience a structural fire each year, resulting in more than $7 billion in direct property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

After a catastrophe, it can be difficult to remember what was lost, much less actually account for all your valuables.

Ken Aaron, creator of Virtual Home Inventory, said insurers will challenge everything your put in your claim.

“They will determine if it’s in good condition or not, and they will depreciate that amount,” Aaron explained. “If you don’t have the proof of possession, quality and condition, what you’ll get is either a heavily depreciated actual cash value or nothing.”

Aaron said it’s important to document your belongings, even if you do it yourself by simply walking around your house with your phone’s camera.

“Take your phone, do a video of your entire house,” he recommended. “You can walk through the house slowly, take a video. Don’t just stand in the middle of the room and spin in a circle. Walk around the house. Recorded individual items, open closets. But a big piece of that is narrate, talk about what you’re looking at.”

Aaron also recommended storing your videos and images online so you can still access them if you lose your phone in a fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

File photo
Picking the right contractor for remodeling projects
As people embark on summer season remodeling projects, the Better Business Bureau has advice...
Picking the right contractor for remodeling projects
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
Concerned about North Korea, South’s Yoon seeks more US help
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., center, introduces Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a...
Latest push to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in Senate