Former NH coach in sex abuse case files intent to plead guilty

Joshua Pincoske
Joshua Pincoske(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire college volunteer basketball coach who is accused of sexually abusing children and making child sex abuse photos and videos has filed a sealed notice of intent to plead guilty, weeks before jury selection was scheduled for his trial.

The document was filed in Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday in the case of Joshua Pincoske. No details are available on the plea. His attorney declined to comment.

Pincoske, who had faced jury selection in June, now has a hearing scheduled in September.

He had pleaded not guilty last year to numerous counts of manufacturing child sex abuse images, several counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one count of possession of a child sexual image.

In a separate case in Strafford County, Pincoske was charged last year with sexual misconduct allegations. He pleaded not guilty. Jury selection in that case is scheduled for December.

Pincoske also pleaded not guilty to federal charges last year of production, distribution, transportation and possession of child pornography, and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He faces a hearing in July.

Pincoske was a volunteer assistant basketball coach for the men’s program at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. His status was rescinded immediately after he was charged in February 2022. The college said no complaints were filed against him during his time there.

