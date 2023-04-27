Judge approves release of Vt. student accused of planning attack at college

FARIBAULT, Minn. (WCAX) - A judge has agreed to let a college student accused of terroristic threats return home to Vermont pending trial.

Waylon Kurts, 20, of Middlesex, has been held in a Minnesota jail since his arrest three weeks ago.

Authorities believe Kurts was planning an attack on fellow students at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Officials said they found knives, a tactical vest, empty boxes of ammunition and other items in his college dorm. He faces three conspiracy charges and one for making terroristic threats.

Kurts’ family was prepared to bail him out and bring him home to Vermont, but prosecutors argued there was no way to enforce a Minnesota court order that he not have access to firearms.

But according to court documents, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department has now agreed to check Kurts’ family home for guns, and the judge has signed off on his release.

Related Stories:

Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations

Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.