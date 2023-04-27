Judge approves release of Vt. student accused of planning attack at college

Waylon Kurts
Waylon Kurts(Courtesy: Rice County Jail)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (WCAX) - A judge has agreed to let a college student accused of terroristic threats return home to Vermont pending trial.

Waylon Kurts, 20, of Middlesex, has been held in a Minnesota jail since his arrest three weeks ago.

Authorities believe Kurts was planning an attack on fellow students at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Officials said they found knives, a tactical vest, empty boxes of ammunition and other items in his college dorm. He faces three conspiracy charges and one for making terroristic threats.

Kurts’ family was prepared to bail him out and bring him home to Vermont, but prosecutors argued there was no way to enforce a Minnesota court order that he not have access to firearms.

But according to court documents, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department has now agreed to check Kurts’ family home for guns, and the judge has signed off on his release.

Related Stories:

Vt. student faces Minn. judge over terror plot allegations

Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault
UVM Health Network Housing
Apartments open for UVM Health Network workers
SDF
Vermont offering new graduates $5K student loan incentive
SDF
Zuckerman calls for judicial reform amid visit from 'Just Majority' tour