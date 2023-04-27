Lawmakers honor Eagle Scouts, including Vermont’s 1st group of young women

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Forty-six young people who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout were honored at the Vermont Statehouse on Thursday. This year, legislators were also able to welcome the state’s inaugural class of young women who have achieved the rank.

In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would begin allowing girls to join, changing the posture of the century-old organization.

Thursday, the first girls rising to the rank of Eagle Scouts in Vermont were honored along with their male counterparts.

“This shows that with work and, you know, just persistence, we can push ourselves in here and be part of what we’ve never been a part of before and have our voices heard,” said Morgan Jones, a Milton high schooler and Eagle Scout, talking about the importance of women and girls having a seat at the table.

Her brother was in the Boy Scouts and she was frustrated when she was younger that she couldn’t join. She says there’s something in scouts for everyone.

“I hope more girls join for sure. This is a great opportunity for everyone, particularly in leadership, which I think has been taboo for women for many years. So we are kind of in the back because of societal pressure to not be a leader, to not step up,” Jones said.

Altogether nearly 50 Eagle Scouts, patches and all, were honored at the Statehouse on Thursday.

According to the Green Mountain Council, only 4% of scouts ever achieve Eagle Scout status. Now, Vermont has five female Eagle Scouts.

“For families to come together now and have a path for both young men and young women to grow up to achieve their full potential, to be held to the very highest of standards of character and leadership, it’s a true reflection of what it’s going to take for our community to come together and meet the challenges that face us in the future,” said Mark Saxon of the Green Mountain Council.

With boys and girls both eligible, the scouts is something for the whole family to do. Like in the Lawrence family. Lizzy Lawrence became one of the first female Eagle Scouts in Texas along with her brother. Now, their other sister is also an Eagle Scout.

“I’m very close with my family just overall, and so just having something for all of us to connect and go on spring trips with or giant summer road trips with, it’s been a ton of fun to just connect,” Lizzy Lawrence said.

Her brother, William, says it’s important for the scouts to be inclusive of everyone who wants to join. He says his sisters are extremely dedicated to the scouts.

“They both founded a troop in Texas where we used to live, and then when we moved up here, they founded another one, so they were all in,” William Lawrence said. “It was amazing to watch them do that. It really inspired me to be more active in scouts.”

