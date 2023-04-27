Local leaders disagree about debt ceiling debate in Washington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The GOP-controlled U.S. House narrowly passed a bill Wednesday to raise the nation’s borrowing cap as the default deadline approaches, causing different reactions from our region’s elected leaders.

Republicans support approval of the bill that would raise the nation’s debt limit by one-and-a-half trillion dollars and cut federal spending by about four-and-a-half trillion dollars.

That includes North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“House Republicans will pass a sensible debt ceiling solution that limits Washington’s irresponsible spending, saves taxpayer dollars, and grows the American economy,” she said.

On the other side, Democratic Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint calls the list of demands passed by Republicans in the House “dangerous.”

“I’m concerned by this reckless and heartless move by Republicans. I plan to continue to work alongside my colleagues to block this plan and find a path to passing a clean debt limit bill,” she said.”

The White House is still trying to get a clean debt ceiling bill without conditions.

