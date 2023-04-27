Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant

Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a police sergeant.

According to Connecticut State Police, a sergeant was getting into his police vehicle when a man sitting in another car started to shout at him.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Raymond Lapinski, reportedly asked the sergeant if he was a cop.

When the sergeant confirmed he was a member of law enforcement, Lapinski told him that he “kills cops,” police said.

“Using profane language, the male went on to threaten to kill the sergeant specifically,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

The sergeant attempted to take Lapinski into custody, but the man made an obscene hand gesture while yelling profanities and took off from the scene in a Honda sedan.

Police said they were able to locate Lapinski a short time later but due to him traveling at speeds over 100 mph, they terminated the pursuit.

According to authorities, police spotted Lapinski on Tuesday and they were able to take him into custody while he was armed with a knife and yelling obscenities at officers.

“Officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle to secure Lapinski in the cruiser,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

State police said the 29-year-old also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from other police departments.

The 29-year-old is facing charges that include assault of a public safety officer, reckless driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lapinski was arraigned in a Hartford courtroom on Wednesday.

