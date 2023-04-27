Middlebury grabs win in home finale

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After falling behind 4-3 in the sixth inning, Middlebury plated five runs in its final three frames to defeat Castleton 8-4 in its final home game of the season.

The Panthers will travel to face Amherst this weekend to close out conference play. Both teams are currently in a four-way tie for first place in the NESCAC West division.

