Middlebury grabs win in home finale
Panthers beat Castleton after four runs in final two innings
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After falling behind 4-3 in the sixth inning, Middlebury plated five runs in its final three frames to defeat Castleton 8-4 in its final home game of the season.
The Panthers will travel to face Amherst this weekend to close out conference play. Both teams are currently in a four-way tie for first place in the NESCAC West division.
