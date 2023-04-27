NEK herbalist wins international accolades for natural deodorant

PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Made in Vermont-featured company just won an international award for their natural deodorant.

We first met Wendy MacKenzie of Everlasting Herb Farm back in 2011 when the herbalist was showcasing her chapstick. Fast forward 12 years and the Peacham herbalist has got a bold claim: “I have a natural deodorant that works.”

It’s a sentiment that might be met with some healthy skepticism if you’ve ever tried a natural deodorant. “And I can relate because I’ve worn natural deodorant my whole life as an adult and I can testify that it doesn’t always work,” MacKenzie said.

But during the pandemic, the herbalist who makes skincare products was asked to make a deodorant for someone. “So I took some mango butter and I took some other things and I just kind of mixed them together -- and I had zinc oxide available -- and that’s the deodorant that I started with,” MacKenzie explained.

Meadow Bee Deodorant started as a cream-like product, but it didn’t fare so well structurally in the summer. So, MacKenzie figured out a way to make a new, solid form with nothing but tapioca starch, mango butter, and a few other natural ingredients.

“And the really cool thing about Meadow Bee is there’s not massive horrible chemicals in it, it’s just plant-based ingredients with a little bit of zinc oxide,” MacKenzie said.

Of course MacKenzie claims her product doesn’t stink, but those claims have now been substantiated with international acclaim. She submitted her products to run against others, big and small, from across the world in the Beauty Shortlist Awards. “I thought, okay, what have I got to lose? So, I sent them off and hoped, and then won two out of the six categories,” MacKenzie said.

She took the title for “Best Natural Deodorant, Unscented” and “Best Natural Deodorant, Zero Waste.” MacKenzie isn’t sure how much competition she had but winners in other categories included big names, like Burts Bees. Regardless, she’s flattered and excited for what the future holds as her business begins to blossom. “It’s so exciting because it is opening doors, it’s turning heads. Businesses that I’ve approached before, I’ve gone back to and said, ‘It’s award-winning!’ So, the door swings a little wider,” she said

You can buy both the cream and the solid form now at a number of stores across Vermont. Her email is flooded with compliments and new ideas from customers, including page-long testimonials. “That’s exciting stuff to get in an email,” MacKenzie said.

But if you ask MacKenzie -- she’s just happy to have figured out how to keep people from smelling like BO without using harsh chemicals or irritants. “I didn’t start with what anybody else was doing, so I’m really excited to have arrived where I am. Because I didn’t say, ‘Oh, what are they doing?’ And then try to copy it. I just said, ‘Okay, let’s just start here and go forward,’” she said.

Meadow Bee deodorant has two varieties right now -- the unscented Silver Tailed Petal Cutter and the scented Sunflower Sharp Tail. She has four more scents in the works now, each named after Vermont’s independent bee species. To give the pollinators a little boost. MacKenzie says two percent of profits are sent to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies to help the bees.

