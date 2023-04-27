NH police chief accused of sexual harassment gets fined

A New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing a female employee has been convicted...
A New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing a female employee has been convicted of official oppression. - File photo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing a female employee has been convicted of official oppression.

Litchfield Chief Benjamin Sargent was charged with the misdemeanor in December and convicted by a judge Wednesday after a two-day trial, the attorney general’s office said.

According to a police affidavit, Sargent was accused of being drunk at home on New Year’s Eve 2021, calling a female employee and saying he had a crush on her. Investigators said Sargent admitted being intoxicated but denied expressing romantic or sexual feelings toward the employee.

Sargent, who has been on leave from his job, was ordered to pay $1,488 in fines and penalties. Town officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

File -- Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NH Republican State Committee 2023...
Trump back in New Hampshire, 1st event since Biden launch
File image
NH teens accused of vandalizing cemetery
File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault