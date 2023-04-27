NH teens accused of vandalizing cemetery

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Five teenagers have been accused of spray painting racial slurs, profanity, anti-law enforcement messages and other graffiti on about 25 gravestones in a New Hampshire cemetery.

The teens are facing criminal charges in juvenile court, Hampton Police Capt. Anthony Azarian said.

Police said the vandalism took place at the High Street Cemetery across from Hampton Academy in March.

The messages were sprayed in red and black paint. Azarian said police believe spray paint cans found at the scene were taken from a local hardware store. Video camera footage from the store and nearby was reviewed by investigators.

Azarian also said similar graffiti was found in a bathroom at the Hampton Lane Memorial Library.

He said the teens range in age from 14 to 16 and could face criminal mischief and theft charges, as well as interfering with a cemetery or burial ground.

