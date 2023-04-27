Norwich University student charged with sexual assault

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Norwich University student faces sexual assault charges.

Northfield Police say Wilson Reich, 22, of Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday after police investigated the alleged assault that took place last Thursday on the campus of the private military academy in Northfield.

Reich is a full-time student at the school who made the dean’s list last fall, according to a school website.

He’s due in court in Barre on Thursday afternoon.

