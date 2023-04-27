Picking the right contractor for remodeling projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As people embark on summer season remodeling projects, the Better Business Bureau has advice for homeowners to keep in mind before hiring a contractor.

The BBB says to plan your project from start to finish, get contractor recommendations from people you trust, and do research on them, including seeing examples of their prior work. They say it is also important to know your entire budget, including who is responsible for ordering materials, project timelines, and payment schedules -- and don’t rely on verbal agreements,

“You want to make sure that you get everything in writing to make sure that your expectation is clearly set with the contractor. This could be anything from putting on a roof and gutters to redoing a bathroom -- you want to make sure you’re on the same page. It’s extremely important,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

If you’re taking on a bigger project like building a home, much of that advice still applies. For home builders, the BBB also recommends paying attention to ease of communication with clients, how experienced they are, and what licensing is required.

