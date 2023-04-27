Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
VIDEO: SpaceX says reports of lights, explosion in Colorado sky were related to their equipment
UVM Health Network Housing
Apartments open for UVM Health Network workers
Waylon Kurts
Judge approves release of Vt. student accused of planning attack at college
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
Biden plan aims to stem border migration as restrictions end