Scott pledges nearly $4M to clean up more brownfields in Vermont

More money will go toward cleaning up brownfields in Vermont. - File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More money will go toward cleaning up brownfields in Vermont.

Brownfields are former industrial or commercial sites where environmental contaminants were left on the property, complicating redevelopment efforts.

Gov. Phil Scott announced on Thursday that $3.97 million will go to cleaning up five more brownfield projects in Vermont:

  • $1.5 million to redevelop former St. Michael’s College dorms into housing
  • $38,000 to develop a vacant lot in Barre
  • $441,000 to redevelop the former Jeffersonville Granary into a spot for local food businesses
  • $793,000 to turn a contaminated parking lot in St. Albans into housing
  • $1.2 million to redevelop the former St. Johnsbury Armory building

“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing, and opportunity for economic growth,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our communities more vibrant.”

Since the Brownfields Revitalization Fund - State Program opened in October 2021, nearly $11 million in cleanup funding has been awarded to 25 projects in Vermont.

A full list of approved cleanup projects and their economic impact, program details and the application form can be found on the Brownfields Revitalization Fund-State Program page.

