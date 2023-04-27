Sen. Hassan and Sen. Romney host hearing on Boston bombing

Sen. Maggie Hassan (Photo provided)
Sen. Maggie Hassan (Photo provided)(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) hosted a hearing to go over lessons learned from the Boston marathon bombings.

The title of the hearing was “Lessons Learned: 10 Years since the Boston Marathon Bombings.” The areas of focus, emergency preparedness and homeland security.

Three former law enforcement officers, Edward Davis, a former Boston Police Commissioner; Rich Serino, a former Deputy FEMA Administrator and former Chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services; and Kerry Sleeper, a former Deputy Assistant Director at the FBI all give their statements and answers questions from the committee. Sleeper is also a Former Vermont State Police Colonel and Public Safety Commissioner. All of them were working in the field when the bombings happened in 2013.

They took the floor to talk about what’s working-- and what isn’t.

“Today we are a wash in threats in this country. The FBI’s national threat operations center receives about 3,000 threats a day. The only way for us to effectively mitigate that is to be smarter. Use tools and technology, use intelligence and analysis as effectively as we possibly can” Said Sleeper.

The 2013 marathon bombings claimed three lives at the finish line. Two police officers were killed in confrontations with the bombers during the four-day manhunt that followed.

To watch the full hearing and view participates statements, click here.

