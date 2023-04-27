Sen. Welch supports bill to combat child labor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Children are the focus of a new bill by a Vermont lawmaker. Senator Peter Welch joins other leaders in sponsoring the Child Labor Exploitation Accountability Act.

The goal is to hold companies accountable for exploiting children and workers in the food industry. The bill stops the USDA from contracting with companies that have violated labor laws, failed to make changes, or have serious infractions.

Senator Welch said that no child should be made to do hazardous work but that recent reporting shows it remains common in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.