Vermont offering new graduates $5K student loan incentive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will cash keep graduating college students in Vermont?

The state is trying to get graduates to stay put by offering $5,000 off their student loan debt if they get employment in the Green Mountain State.

“If you’re a recent graduate in the spring of 2023 from a Vermont institution with a bachelor’s degree you get $2,500 first year, $2,500 second year, and you have to stay in the state and work for a Vermont company,” said Michele Karode, with the University of Vermont’s Office of Engagement, which is administering the program

The incentives are being funded through a $2.5 million legislative grant. Upwards of 70 students have signed up so far. They’re hoping to get about 400 enrolled in the program.

