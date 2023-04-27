Vermont offering new graduates $5K student loan incentive

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will cash keep graduating college students in Vermont?

The state is trying to get graduates to stay put by offering $5,000 off their student loan debt if they get employment in the Green Mountain State.

“If you’re a recent graduate in the spring of 2023 from a Vermont institution with a bachelor’s degree you get $2,500 first year, $2,500 second year, and you have to stay in the state and work for a Vermont company,” said Michele Karode, with the University of Vermont’s Office of Engagement, which is administering the program

The incentives are being funded through a $2.5 million legislative grant. Upwards of 70 students have signed up so far. They’re hoping to get about 400 enrolled in the program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

More money will go toward cleaning up brownfields in Vermont. - File photo
Scott pledges nearly $4M to clean up more brownfields in Vermont
x
Former NH coach in sex abuse case files intent to plead guilty
x
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
x
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault