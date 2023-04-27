Vt. House passes bill for compensation benefits for firefighters fighting cancer

Firefighter and Flag (FILE)
Firefighter and Flag (FILE)(AP Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Vermont’s House of Representatives voted in favor of expanding compensation benefits for firefighters with cancer.

The legislation currently covers firefighters with disabilities caused by certain cancers like brain and kidney cancers.

Now, that list will includes breast, reproductive system, and thyroid cancers.

In addition -- the bill calls on the division of fire safety to look into how much it would cost for the state to fund biennial cancer screenings for all of Vermont firefighters and for those enrolled in the academy.

