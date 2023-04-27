Vt. lawmakers inch closer to passing flavored tobacco ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sprint to the finish line for the 2023 legislative session. Some lawmakers are hoping to get bills, including a flavored tobacco ban across the finish line.

With just weeks left in the session, will the proposal could go up in smoke?

In the final weeks of the legislative session, advocates with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network serving up scoops to lawmakers, urging them pass more funding for prevention.

Also to act on a proposal, to ban menthol and flavored tobacco products, including vapes. Something medical experts say is crucial to prevent problems later in life.

Dr. Prospero Gogo, with the University of Vermont Medical Center says “it’s not a clear risk or outcome when you start smoking or vaping when you’re 16-17 years old. These are things that start to cause problems when you’re 40, 50, 60 years old.”

For three sessions in a row, lawmakers have been working on a ban on flavored tobacco.

Senator Ginny Lyons, a Democrat representing Chittenden County adds “the health care cost as a result of smoking is huge. And the flavors only make people more addicted.”

There’s still questions as to whether people can still obtain flavored tobacco and vapes from out of state or online. A similar ban has passed the house before though it’s unclear if it will pass this year.

Chair Theresa Wood says with a new legislature this year some are not as inclined to ban menthol as they have in the past.

“There’s differing opinions about that at this point in time where in previous versions there was more universal support among the majority for that” said Wood.

Wood adds time at the end of the session is short and her committee is working on other pressing public health issues. One which seeks to stem fatal overdoses -- exploring safe injection sites. Another which would create a facility for violent offenders with mental health challenges.

If it doesn’t pass - Lyons says she plans on making it a top priority next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.