WCAX Investigates: The demise of Burlington High School - Pt. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is the only state in the country with a statewide program examining the extent of PCB contamination in our schools and abating the dangerous carcinogen. But it wouldn’t have happened without the demise of the Burlington High School and Tech Center in the fall of 2020. In part 2 of her special report, Christina Guessferd continues to probe whether the massive disruption could have been avoided.

“Our problem here was different. We were the first to experience this. We went through all the pain of learning how to deal with this problem. We also had to go fully remote when most of the high schools in our area were at least part-time in school,” said Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

It’s a point of pride for Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine that Vermont is proving itself a pioneer in the exploration of PCB contamination in the state’s schools.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Does the state owe Burlington anything for what happened here?

Dr. Mark Levine: There’s no way I can say that the Department of Health or any sector of state government did anything wrong in this entire process. If anything, the city of Burlington’s actions and the predicament they found themselves in helped the rest of the state because it generated the need for legislation and an entire testing and regulatory framework that didn’t exist before. In real-time, we’re protecting Vermont students and staff from the toxicity of PCBs.

But the question on some local Burlington parents’ minds remains -- did forging that path to the future cost local taxpayers millions of dollars, and hundreds, if not thousands, of students a quality education and social-emotional stability?

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Burlington students sustained more harm than any other town or city in Vermont. That is the argument from families because of the school closure. What do you say to them?

Dr. Mark Levine: We are a data-driven health department. I’d need to see the data that actually supports that. This adding insult to injury -- while it wasn’t good -- I’m not sure it made Burlington students even less able to rally and have the resilience they need compared to other high school students.

Statistics measuring learning loss from the pandemic the district will never have because there was no statewide assessment. WCAX did obtain enrollment data from the district that shows about 100 students transferred schools, dropped out, or moved to other states from the fall 2020 to the fall of 2021, after the temporary downtown campus opened. Enrollment since then has bounced back to pre-pandemic figures.

“There was no formal recommendation that the school be closed.,” Levine said.

But Superintendent Flanagan and the school board say that following the health department’s guidance felt like an obligation, not an option. “We didn’t have a choice,” he said.

The decision to abandon the school, Levine and Flanagan say, was made in consultation with knowledgeable EPA officials and PCB experts who remarked in astonishment that they’d never seen numbers like the 7,000 ng/m3 PCB concentration detected in the Tech Center’s indoor air. But testing results from the other five buildings spurred outrage among Burlington families. None of the hundreds of those samples exceeded the EPA’s guidance of 600 ng/m3 for high-school-aged students.

When Vermont lawmakers in November 2021 charged state health officials with creating a new set of standards for a statewide PCB school testing program, health officials establish school action levels three times more stringent than the EPA’s.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why the large departure from the EPA’s recommendations?

Dr. Mark Levine: The EPA’s research that their levels were derived from is from 1994. The research that we were using in determining our levels is almost 30 years more modern.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: So, if the EPA knows Vermont is operating on modern research and they are operating on 30-year-old research, why hasn’t the EPA caught up with Vermont?

Dr. Mark Levine: Compare it to sort of a sailboat versus an ocean liner -- it’s much more easy for us to pivot at a state level than it is for a federal structure like the EPA.

Still, less than a quarter of the BHS campus sampling results surpassed the state’s 100 ng/m3 school action level.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why couldn’t students reoccupy Burlington High School? It was during the pandemic that this was all happening, so students were learning remote half of the time anyway? So, it’s almost like by design, they would have spent limited time in those spaces.

Dr. Mark Levine: We can’t look retrospectively and say, Now that we know what every room looked like in those buildings, could students have gone to building ‘A’ and building ‘B,’ but not any of the other buildings, or what have you. We’ll never know that.

Levine says that’s because the campus wasn’t tested for PCBs using the protocol the state uses now, an inventory method that groups like-rooms constructed with similar materials together. Though consultants only sample about one-third of the total spaces in any given school, results from one room are applied to others in the same group. In short, the sample results from the BHS campus aren’t an accurate reflection of the magnitude of PCB contamination.

But as Vermont communities face legally-mandated testing in their own schools, could the state have avoided this rush to remediate had the state conducted a more comprehensive pilot study back in 2013?

Reporter Christina Guessferd: How could we possibly know based on the results of just four schools that we didn’t need to test the rest of the schools in Vermont?

Dr. Mark Levine: Keep in mind, 2013 was a very different time. Most states had not done any pilots of any sort. And not knowing the ramifications at that point in time, we felt comfortable saying, we’ve at least done due diligence. Reporter Christina Guessferd: Is that good science?

Dr. Mark Levine: It was good for the time. This integration of the non-cancer effects of PCBs has, I think, been the most important finding of this past decade.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Does Vermont have a reputation of being ahead of the game when it comes to public health standards?

Dr. Mark Levine: We do. And that’s a double-edged sword because we tend to do the right thing first and then people look and go, ‘Wow.’

Levine says Vermont was foresighted in its implementation of strict regulations for lead and PFAS and that the state is in the vanguard again with PCBs. He says he’s certain other state and federal officials will follow suit.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why should families trust the Vermont Health Department and its recommendations over the EPA?

Dr. Mark Levine: Because the EPA is actually at our side. So, even though it may be delayed from our pilot study in 2013, we’ve picked up the ball very briskly and are doing really landmark work here.

Vermont officials are assuring lawmakers that the situation in Burlington is an anomaly and that the statewide PCB testing system they’ve developed guards against damage and disruption by giving districts the flexibility to keep students in classrooms deemed safe and the buildings open while they clean up contamination.

