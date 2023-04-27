Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve finally swapped out that pesky upper level low for high pressure, at least for one day. Scattered showers have tapered off, and clouds will continue to diminish this evening. Expect a clear night with a few areas of fog and temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be day to get out and enjoy! It will certainly be the nicest, warmest day this week, and the nicest day in the upcoming forecast too. The day will start with plenty of sunshine. By afternoon, clouds will begin to increase across southern areas. We’ll see widespread highs in the 60s, with plenty of mid to upper 60s in the valleys.

The weekend won’t be a total washout, but clouds and rain chances return to the area starting Saturday. Wet weather will move in from south to north over the course of the day. The best chance for widespread rain and showers will be in the afternoon and evening. The morning should start dry for most of the area.

Shower chances will be lower on Sunday, but there will still be plenty of clouds. It will be breezy with another round of steady rain Sunday night into Monday morning. We’ll be dealing with another pesky upper low for most of next week, so expect ongoing chances for showers and temperatures largely in the 50s.

Have a great evening and enjoy the nice day tomorrow!

-Jess Langlois

