BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have been stuck in that stagnant weather pattern all week long, but today will be the end of it. There will still be a few showers in the morning, but skies will be clearing out as we go through the afternoon with just a small chance for a few, lingering, pop-up showers here & there.

Then we’ll finally clear out tonight. Friday is looking like a delightful spring day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. If only that could last into the weekend . . . but it won’t. The weather will turn more active as we head through the weekend.

There will be a bit of sunshine early Saturday, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. But rain showers will be moving in, first in our southern areas during the morning hours. Then it will spread northward as we go through the afternoon. Those showers will continue Saturday night into early Sunday. It will also be turning quite breezy late Saturday through Sunday.

Rain showers will be widely scattered on Sunday. Then a heavy batch of rain will move in from south to north on Sunday night into the first half of Monday. By late Monday, most of the rain will be north of the border. There could be some clearing late in the day in our southern areas.

Yet another large, slow-moving upper level low pressure system will get itself establiched over the northeast for the middle of next week. Both Tuesday & Wednesday will feature cool & showery weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to track all of this active weekend weather, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and onlone. -Gary

